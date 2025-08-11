Rosebud expands service offering to power business growth across Lancashire

Rosebud, part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service, has unveiled two new services designed to further drive economic growth and unlock ambition across the county: Rosebud Business Growth and Rosebud Academy.

Building on the successful refocus of its Rosebud Loans offering in 2024, to support more established, ambitious and growth-ready businesses with loans between £25k and £100k. These new services mark the next phase in Rosebud’s evolution, repositioning it as a fully integrated business growth platform.

While lending remains the heart of its offer, Rosebud now also provides tailored support and education to help ambitious businesses across Lancashire access debt finance, develop strategic funding plans and scale sustainably.

Rosebud Business Growth will provide one-to-one guidance to help growing businesses map out a clear and personalised route to securing the finance they need. While Rosebud Academy will offer expert-led education and insights to help business owners and decision-makers build confidence in their financial strategy. With sessions covering funding readiness, debt finance, red flag awareness and financial resilience, Rosebud Academy will help businesses make smarter, more informed decisions.

“Rosebud is evolving but our mission stays the same,” said Mark Gibbons, who has been appointed as Funding and Partnerships Manager to lead the two services. “We’re here to help established Lancashire businesses unlock growth at the right time, as well as build their knowledge and confidence in debt funding.

“These new offers allow us to wrap smarter support around our core loan offering, delivering real impact where it matters most, in our regional economy.

“Understanding how debt finance works shouldn’t be a barrier to growth. Rosebud Business Growth and Rosebud Academy will give business leaders the clarity they need to move forward with confidence.” added Mark.

County Councillor Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “Rosebud’s expanded offer reflects its position as a trusted, long-term partner for Lancashire’s business community. Backed by decades of experience and a proven track record, Rosebud is poised to drive deeper economic impact and help more Lancashire businesses reach their potential.”

To learn more about the Rosebud Academy offering please visit https://www.rosebudfinance.co.uk/academy

To access Rosebud Business Growth, please visit https://www.rosebudfinance.co.uk/business-growth or contact Mark Gibbons at [email protected].