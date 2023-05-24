Roast will open their fifth branch in St Nicholas Arcades once the refurbishment of the venue is complete.

They have already taken on 17 local staff in preparation for the launch.

Roast started trading in 2018 and expanded quickly, with Lancaster set to become their fifth store alongside Preston, Bellevale in Liverpool, Birkenhead and Birchwood in Warrington.

Roast is set to arrive in Lancaster soon.

A spokesman said: "We have a 'family feel' environment to the workplace and like to really carry that through regardless of how many stores we have.

"We feed the homeless from our Preston store every Christmas and deliver Christmas dinners to the emergency services."

Owner Dean Yates has built the stores on three main ideas: amazing quality food, disproportionate value for money and excellent customer service.

"We are going back to basics as a business and we want every customer to feel those three things after visiting our shops," the spokesman said.

Some of the food on offer at Roast.

"We really want to put the focus on excellent customer service and delicious. affordable food, cooked to perfection."

The 'food to go' stores serve hot rotisserie chickens, pork joints, ham shanks and gammon joints as well as full cooked breakfasts with locally sourced bacon, their own recipe sausage rings and breakfast barms (served until 11am daily).

They then switch to a lunch menu which includes hand-breaded chicken, hot toasted baguettes, flavoured chicken chunks and Myroast box meals.

At weekends they offer an 'Ultimate Roast' which has a roast chicken, any roast joint, seasoned roast potatoes, massive Yorkshire puddings, gravy and stuffing to feed a family of four... just add your own veg.

A typical Myroast box meal.

The spokesman added: "We are super excited to be a part of the Lancaster community and can't wait to settle in.

"We've had our eyes on Lancaster for a while and are looking forward to getting super involved with the city's community events."

Food from Roast will also be available to order through the JustEat and UberEats apps.

While there is no definite opening date yet, the venue is currently being refitted and should be ready soon.

