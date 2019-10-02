Roadshows will shed light on work of Lancaster’s St John’s Hospice

Members of the St John’s Hospice team will be setting up stalls across the district this month.

The team will be on hand to answer people’s questions about St John’s, hear people’s views about what is important to them about end of life care and talk people through their different services.

The discussion evenings are being arranged to open up the world of St John’s Hospice to people, without people having to visit the hospice.

Maddy Bass, director of nursing and quality at St John’s, said: “We know that many people know about the work of St John’s at the hospice and out in the community because they have come into contact with the hospice team. We also know that many more people don’t know what we do and may be nervous about visiting the hospice.

“Our aim with this roadshow is to take St John’s out to people so we can answer questions, tell people about what hospice care really is, and carry out some myth-busting!

“As we are a charity with around two-thirds of our funding coming from our wonderful community, we have to be extremely careful about how we use our precious funds.

“This means we want to hear people’s views about what is important to them about palliative and end of life care to help us plan for the future.

“These events are open to members of the public and health professionals so please spread the word amongst your colleagues, family and friends – we would be delighted if you could join us at one of our discussion evenings!”

Josie Candlin, clinical nurse specialist at St John’s Hospice, said: “These will be friendly and informal discussions, there’s no need to book for any of the events, just come along for tea, biscuits and a chat. We are really looking forward to meeting people and are also hoping to catch up with some of the families we already know in the area.”

The roadshows are taking place at the Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth on Monday October 7, at the Bare Village Club, Morecambe, on Wednesday October 16, at Hugo’s Ice-Cream Parlour in Garstang on Thursday October 17 and at the Storey in Lancaster on Thursday October 24. All events start at 6pm.