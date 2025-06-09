Road closed in Morecambe after sinkhole appears over the weekend

Mastrpart on White Lund posted this photo on Facebook on Saturday.

A major route through White Lund Industrial Estate had to be closed by police at the weekend after a sinkhole appeared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed part of Northgate after the hole was reported to them on Saturday morning.

The road was closed from near to Morecambe Metals as far as the former Kia garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses including Mastrpart autoparts, who shared a photo on social media, were affected by the incident, with only walk-ins possible on Saturday, although they have now fully reopened.

Stagecoach also reported that some of their buses were affected.

On Monday morning they posted on X: “Due to emergency roadworks on White Lund Industrial Estate by Ken Allen’s, the 6A service will be diverting via Morecambe Road, Bypass, Northgate, resuming normal route at Asda in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was reported to them on Saturday.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.