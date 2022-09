The clothing store’s final day of trading will be on Saturday September 24, according to signs in the window of the Penny Street shop.

The nearest stores will be in Blackpool or Preston following the closure, the signs say.

River Island have been contacted for a comment.

River Island in Lancaster closes on September 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...