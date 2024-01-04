A Lancaster licensee is saying goodbye to his current quayside pub to take over at a city centre venue.

Bill Johnston will be leaving the Wagon and Horses on St George's Quay on Sunday, and later this month will become boss at the Tap House in Gage Street.

Mr Johnston had been in charge at the Wagon and Horses since September 2022, after previously running the Canal Turn in Carnforth.

He has blamed "rising costs, particularly crippling energy bills" as a reason behind his decision to leave the quayside pub.

Bill Johnston.

He said his own company will cease trading, although the Wagon and Horses will remain open under temporary management.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr Johnston said: "Sadly my company will cease trading on Monday January 8 when a temporary operator takes over.

"With ever rising costs across everything, particularly the crippling energy bills, I need to call it a day.

"It's a real shame and I'm gutted after pumping so much money, time and energy into this beautiful venue.

The Wagon and Horses on St George's Quay. Photo: Google Street View

"All of my wonderful staff will be protected under TUPE [Transfer of Undertakings - Protection of Employment regulations] when they transfer over on 8th January.

"On top of my team, my priority is to ensure that all local suppliers have been or will be paid up to date.

"As part of the change of hands, our last day of trading will be Saturday 6th January but we need to close on Sunday 7th January when the final move takes place.

"There may be some disruption with the change of hands but the Wagon and Horses will remain open for the community - hotel and food reservations are still being taken.

"Thanks so much to all of our wonderful customers who have supported my business in the last 16 months (or six years including from my previous site).

"I've met so many wonderful people and many will be long-term friends. Thanks also to the incredible musicians who have entertained you all.

"Karla and I will be moving to The Tap House, Lancaster.