Retiring Lancaster taxi driver offers free rides to customers to mark his final day

A Lancaster taxi driver is generously giving free rides to customers today to mark his final day working before retirement.

Anthony Wilson has worked for 848848 taxis for more than 20 years and hangs up his keys for the final time today, Friday.

He decided to offer a free service to everyone he picks up during his shift, which began at 5.30am and ends at 3.30pm.

Posting his offer on Facebook, Anthony said: “I sit here writing this with mixed emotions, Friday 30th May is the day that after 20+ years of working in the taxi trade for 848848 I am retiring.

Taxi driver Anthony Wilson.

"I would like to thank you all, the valued customers from Lancaster and Morecambe, for your continued support throughout my years’ success of driving a taxi.

"There are so many stories to be told and so many good and bad memories to be taken from my many years’ experience of providing a service.

“I would like to thank all my fellow workers, through the good times and bad times; I haven't got a bad word to say about anyone and it's been a pleasure to have worked with every one one of you for all these past years. The banter has been great.

“I hope local people will continue to support our local taxi trade and as I look to the future I think there are some tough times ahead.

Anthony works for 848848 taxis.

“So [Friday] is it going to be your lucky day.

“For me to pay some respect and give something back to the people that have supported the trade I'll be out on my last day working from around 5.30am till around 3.30pm and every job I do will be completely FREE.

"From fellow workers to my regular customers you will all be sadly missed and I wish every one of you the very best for the future.

“Thank you everyone. Good luck on getting a free trip.”