Reopening date announced for popular Morecambe pub

The Joiners Arms in Queen Street will be open from 9pm on Saturday October 15, with the evening including live music and a cold buffet for customers.

New licensee David Hutton is also in charge at the Pier Hotel in Morecambe.

The Joiners will also have an opening for invited guests only, and Pier Hotel card holders, from 7pm on Friday October 14.

The Joiners Arms in Morecambe reopens this weekend. Photo: Google Street View

In a message on The Pier Hotel Facebook page, Mr Hutton said: "Just a quick message to let you all know that our sister pub, The Joiners Arms, will be re-opening next Friday night the 14th of October at 7pm!

"Our first night isn’t for the general public but for all of our loyalty card holders here at the Pier, also invited guests, Bookers staff, Bay Drinks Group, Bay Rangers football team, Thomas Graham and our other lovely suppliers and business partners.

"We’ll have live music from the fabulous Mel Horabin, and a cold buffet will be served.

"Saturday 15th is our general opening to the public with live entertainment from the wonderful Blue Bay for you in the evening.

"We will have some strict conditions in place to make it a safe and friendly place for us all.

"We are going forward with a dress code and 'Check 25' on the door and behind bar.

"We are a Pubwatch establishment, and also spike aware.

