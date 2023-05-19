Katherine will support Harrison Drury’s clients on both contentious and non-contentious matters, advising developers, contractors, subcontractors, engineers and other construction professionals.

Joining the firm from Brabners, Katherine will work across Harrison Drury’s Cumbria and Lancashire regions, supporting clients operating regionally, nationally and internationally.

Colin Fenny, partner and head of property dispute resolution at Harrison Drury, said: “We’ve spent the last few years developing a pure construction offering to complement our well-established property dispute resolution team.

Harrison Drury have appointed Katherine Sibley.

“Katherine is a hugely experienced construction lawyer who will play a vital role in leading the team and helping our clients overcome a wide range of disputes, including breach of contract and professional negligence claims, delay and disruption disputes, payment issues and termination rights.”

Alex Walmsley, associate solicitor in Harrison Drury’s property and construction litigation team, added: “Katherine is renowned for her dispute resolution experience and can support clients with dispute avoidance and alternative dispute resolution, services that are of massive benefit to clients. We’re delighted to have her leading our construction law team.”

Katherine commented: “Harrison Drury is known for its ability to provide highly-specialist legal services within the regions. The firm has advised on some of the highest profile construction disputes and landmark property rulings in the country. I’m looking forward to supporting our clients, making it possible for them to overcome challenges and reach their goals.”

Katherine, who is from Ulverston, has enjoyed an almost 25-year career in the legal sector. She completed her training with DLA Piper in Leeds and going on to work for several large firms, as well as an in-house legal role with Capita Legal Services.

A committee member for Women in Property Lancashire and Cumbria Branch, Katherine is also a Legal 500 Recommended Lawyer.