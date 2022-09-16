Record trainee intake for Lancaster accountancy firm

The new recruits will be based across the firm’s north west offices - including two based full-time at their Lancaster office at St Mary’s Gate - supporting clients and colleagues across the region.

They are part of a total cohort of more than 100 trainees to join MHA across the UK.

The 2022 group is made up of a mix of university, college and sixth form graduates who will now embark upon professional accounting and tax qualifications funded by the firm.

The new trainees.

In addition to this, three interns also join the firm on 12-month work placements to gain industry experience alongside their degree studies.

Rebecca Coombes, HR director at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our latest cohort in what is a record number of trainees for the firm in a single intake.

“Once again, we’ve been hugely impressed with the professional and personal qualities of those who applied and so the successful candidates deserve huge credit.

“This about creating great futures for our people, clients and communities. This group represent the next generation and we look forward to helping them grow and develop successful careers with us.”

MHA Moore and Smalley is part of MHA, a UK wide network of independent accountants and business advisers with 30 offices nationwide. MHA collectively employs 136 partners, 1,375 staff and has a combined turnover of £121.9m.