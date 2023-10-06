Record £13.7bn water investment in the pipeline for Lancaster and wider north west region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals, if accepted, would be the biggest ever investment in water infrastructure for more than 100 years and support 30,000 jobs across the region, including 7,000 new jobs.

At the same time the company is planning to double its financial support for those who need it, with a package of £525m to help one in six customers who may be struggling to pay their water bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Utilities has engaged with more than 95,000 people across Cumbria, Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester and Cheshire to help shape the plan which addresses the things people said matter most to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United Utilities has announced an ambitious £13.7 billion investment plan to deliver cleaner rivers, more reliable water supplies and extra support for customers struggling with bills in the north west.

From 2025, the company is planning to deliver the best quality tap water by investing in aqueducts to safeguard water supplies for more than 2m customers and improve water quality for a further 1.4m.

More than 900km of water mains would be upgraded to reduce leakage and interruptions to supplies and further work to improve resilience would halve the chance of having a hosepipe ban in the future.

River water quality would be improved through projects to reduce spills from storm overflows by more than 60 per cent by 2030. This is the largest proposed programme to reduce storm overflow spills in the UK.

Specifically in Lancashire, United Utilities plan to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Invest more than £280m to improve water quality at four shellfish and four bathing water sites in places such as Morecambe and Fleetwood

* Invest more than £870m to improve the river environment of Lancashire

* Reduce spills from 158 storm overflows and improving 35km of rivers

* Support more than 55,000 people who are struggling to pay their bills

* Employ 860 people across Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Utilities says they will continue to work with local authorities to respond to the impacts of climate change and flash flooding, by separating rain water from sewer systems, helping build more resilient communities.

Louise Beardmore, CEO of United Utilities, said: “We’ve been listening to customers and communities right across our region to understand what really matters. What’s clear is that we need to improve services for customers and the environment.

“That’s why we are proposing the largest investment in water and wastewater infrastructure in over 100 years. It’s a hugely ambitious plan, and we've engaged with 95,000 people across our five great counties of Cumbria, Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire, to make sure we get it right, shaping our plans for each county to address the things that they’ve told us matter most.

“Our plan will secure water supplies for the future, halving the need for hosepipe bans, reduce storm overflow spills into our rivers and seas and upgrade our water network to cut leakage and service interruptions for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This historic investment will deliver a significant boost to the economy of the north west, supporting 30,000 jobs, of which 7,000 are new roles. We will also double our support for those struggling to pay their bills, with more than half a billion pounds of extra help – enabling us to support more than one in six households.

"We are ready to move forward and bring the step change people want to see and we’re already underway after bringing forward £1.2 billion investment earlier this year.”

If accepted the plan would:

* Safeguard supplies for 3 million people – improving water quality and the security of future water supplies, halving the chance of needing a hosepipe ban in the future

* Protect and enhance more than 500km of rivers and bathing waters – reducing storm overflow spills by 60%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Reduce leakage – building a more resilient water network, fixing leaks and replacing old pipes, targeting a reduction of 25% by 2030

* Respond to the challenges of climate change – strengthening the network to reduce flooding of homes and businesses, improving services for customers and protecting the environment.

United Utilities has submitted its draft business plan for the period 2025 - 2030 to Ofwat.

The regulator will review the proposals and give its draft response by June 2024.

The final plans will be agreed by December 2024.