TransPennine Express has introduced a new tool to give small and medium companies a better way to make rail bookings.

TransPennine Express Business, an online portal launched this week by the rail operator, allows companies to book rail travel 24 hours a day, providing the lowest fares and a tailored reporting package to monitor overall spend.

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director at TPE, said: “We are fully aware of the part we play in connecting businesses across the North, into Scotland, and beyond. Our aim was always to deliver something for small and medium businesses that provided the best possible deals, alongside a portal that helped give greater control and visibility of expenditure.

TransPennine Express Business is an online portal designed to appeal to businesses in Lancashire to make their travel arrangements easier

Through TransPennine Express Business firms can add authorised users, allowing them to book tickets at thresholds set by the business – with the capability to restrict the class of travel, outline the reason for travel and assign bookings to a cost centre.

Darren added: “We understand the needs of businesses in our region and have designed TransPennine Express Business to reflect and meet those needs.

"We’ve also worked hard to make payments as easy as possible and users can pay direct by credit or debit card or, subject to credit checks, can also be invoiced for their travel bookings.