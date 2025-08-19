Burnout, stress and low motivation could mean more than just a bad week at work ⚡

A new workplace trend, ‘quiet cracking’, is starting to emerge

Unlike ‘quiet quitting’, it’s often unintentional and linked to stress or burnout

Experts say it’s a sign your body and mind are struggling to cope sustainably

Spotting early warning signs can help prevent deeper disengagement

Speaking up and acknowledging the issue is the first step toward change

You’ve likely heard of quiet quitting, but now a new workplace trend is emerging: quiet cracking.

While quiet quitting is a deliberate choice to draw boundaries and stop overextending at work, quiet cracking is different. It happens when stress, burnout, or dissatisfaction begin to wear you down, leading to an unintentional disconnect from your job.

Guy Thornton, Founder of PracticeAptitudeTests.com, explains: “Quiet cracking isn’t laziness or a flaw in your work ethic. It’s often a sign that your mind and body are trying to cope with something unsustainable.

“It’s important to talk to people you trust in the workplace and use mental health resources if you start to experience something like this. Even just acknowledging that something is off is an important way to start taking steps in the right direction.”

Below, Guy highlights the subtle warning signs of quiet cracking, and what you can do to address them.

You’re busy, but not getting much done

“You’ve got back-to-back meetings, six tabs open, and your calendar looks full. But when someone asks what you’ve achieved today, you’re not sure what to say.

“This relates to another workplace trend known as fauxductivity, which is when you appear productive while feeling unmotivated and disconnected.

“It’s often an early sign of quiet cracking that can happen when you’re overwhelmed or unsure what your priorities are any more.”

To combat this: “Make a list of three to four meaningful tasks to complete each day when you feel most productive. Check in with yourself each afternoon to reflect on how well you’ve done. These small wins can help rebuild momentum and clarity.”

You spend a lot of time ‘researching’ but never actually start

“Research has its place, but if it’s become your go-to method for delaying the real work, it might be a sign of stress or fear of failure.”

To combat this: “Break up big projects into smaller, more manageable steps. Starting small, writing one bullet point or working on one slide in a presentation can help you push past the block and feel more in control.”

Taking time to respond to messages, or ignoring them completely

“If you’re ignoring Teams or Slack messages, putting off replying to emails, or dreading every notification, it’s worth paying attention to. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’re lazy or disengaged. Your brain might simply be overloaded.

To combat this: “Give yourself a short reset. Block off 30 minutes in the morning or afternoon to clear your inbox or respond to urgent messages, then take a 10-minute break.

“Avoiding everything altogether isn’t going to help and often makes the anxiety worse.”

Always handing work in just before the deadline

“Everyone works differently, and some people genuinely thrive under pressure. But if last-minute scrambles have become your norm, it might be a sign you’ve mentally checked out.”

To combat this: “Ask yourself, are you struggling with motivation, or is the workload too much? Quiet cracking often begins when expectations feel unclear or unmanageable. Reaching out to your manager for clarity or support is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

You’ve stopped working collaboratively and prefer to work alone

“If you’re avoiding meetings, skipping team chats or sticking to solo tasks, you might think it’s helping you focus. But it could mean you’re disconnected from your team.

“Disengagement can be subtle, and you might not even realise it until someone points it out.”

To combat this: “Reconnect with your team in small ways. Reply to a colleague’s message with warmth, or ask for feedback on something you’re working on. A little interaction can go a long way in helping you feel part of the team again.”

