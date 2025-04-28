Pure Leisure Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Twin Lakes Country Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pure Leisure Group, a leading name in the UK leisure and holiday park sector, has announced the acquisition of Twin Lakes Country Club, a premium lodge development located in Carnforth, Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purchased for an undisclosed sum via Savills acting on behalf of a private client, Twin Lakes Country Club further strengthens Pure Leisure Group’s growing portfolio of luxury leisure destinations.

Set across 25 acres of tranquil countryside, the development currently comprises 29 two-storey luxury lodges overlooking the lakes, each featuring private hot tubs, and boasts an array of scenic amenities including two lakes, pedestrian walkways and a communal picnic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission is already secured for an additional 24 lodges, 11 apartments, and a clubhouse, allowing Pure Leisure Group significant scope for future expansion.

John Morphet at Twin Lakes Country Club, acquired by Pure Leisure Group

As part of its integration, Twin Lakes will operate under the firms Royal Westmoreland banner, the company’s hallmark for exclusive leisure experiences. Residents will also enjoy privileged access to the five-star facilities at neighbouring sister park, South Lakeland Leisure Village, including the Waters Edge Restaurant, state-of-the-art gym and heated indoor pool.

Speaking about the acquisition, John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group said: "Twin Lakes Country Club is a perfect fit for our portfolio, offering a unique combination of luxury living, natural surroundings, and future growth potential. We’re excited to enhance the site’s offering and to extend our Royal Westmoreland experience to new and existing homeowners and holidaymakers, including the full use of facilities at our flagship park just a stone’s throw away."

The purchase of Twin Lakes Country Club underscores Pure Leisure Group’s strategic commitment to expanding its footprint across high-quality UK leisure destinations and delivering exceptional lifestyle offerings to its customers. Operating under the Royal Westmoreland banner, Twin Lakes will feature alongside resorts in Barbados and Scotland and has three bedroomed, two-storey lodges available from £525,000.

For more information about Pure Leisure Group, visit: www.pure-leisure.co.uk and www.royalwestmoreland.com