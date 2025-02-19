Public meeting called to discuss plans to reopen popular Carnforth pub
A public meeting is to be held to discuss the future of a village pub.
New owners have agreed to take on The Nib in Millhead, with a plan to reopening it as a community pub.
They are now holding a public meeting for local residents, with a view to a community committee being set up.
The meeting is being held at Millhead Village Hall from 7pm on Thursday February 27.
It is hoped as many villagers will attend the meeting as possible.
