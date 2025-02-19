Public meeting called to discuss plans to reopen popular Carnforth pub

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
The Nib at Millhead. Photo: Google Street ViewThe Nib at Millhead. Photo: Google Street View
The Nib at Millhead. Photo: Google Street View
A public meeting is to be held to discuss the future of a village pub.

New owners have agreed to take on The Nib in Millhead, with a plan to reopening it as a community pub.

They are now holding a public meeting for local residents, with a view to a community committee being set up.

The meeting is being held at Millhead Village Hall from 7pm on Thursday February 27.

It is hoped as many villagers will attend the meeting as possible.

Related topics:Carnforth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice