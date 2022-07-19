Pub near Lancaster ordered to close after selling alcohol without licence

Following an application by Craven District Council, Harrogate Magistrates’ Court called time on The Punch Bowl Public House in Eskrew Lane. The premises are now closed until further notice.

The closure order, which is believed to be the first of its kind to a licenced premise in Craven, was granted after alcohol continued to be sold, despite service of a Closure Notice, which warned that no licence for the sale of alcohol was in place at the premises.

Craven District Council was also awarded full costs of £2,962.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Punch Bowl in Low Bentham. Photo: Google Street View

Speaking after the hearing on Friday, Coun Chris Moorby, chairman of Craven District Council’s Licensing Committee, said: “We are pleased that the court issued the Closure Order and awarded full costs to the council.

"The council is grateful for the support of partner agencies, in particular North Yorkshire Police and Trading Standards, who assisted in obtaining evidence. The council’s licensing officers always try to engage and advise on matters of non-compliance, but where such guidance is not adhered to and non-compliance continues, the council will take appropriate action.”

Tim Chadwick, the council’s licensing manager, said it was the first pub in Craven to be served with a closure order.