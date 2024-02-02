Pub in Lancaster countryside to close for two weeks as popular owners retire
Lunesdale Arms owners Andrew and Belinda Wilkinson put the pub up for sale two years ago as they planned their retirement.
And the pub, which is in Tunstall near Kirkby Lonsdale, will now shut its doors tomorrow, Sunday February 4, giving staff some time to relax before reopening on Wednesday February 14 under new ownership.
Andrew and Belinda posted on Facebook: “We would like to say a huge big cheers to all our customers over the last 43 years from the early Lunesdale days in 1981 to the Sun, Avanti and back here at the Lunesdale.
"We have also been lucky to have some amazing staff along the way who we wish to say a big thank you to, you were all much appreciated now we are looking forward to a new chapter of life on the other side of the bar.”