Pub boss celebrates 20 years at the helm of popular Lancaster canalside venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twenty years ago today, the White Cross pub was taken over by a new manager, the fourth in as many years, and this weekend Tim Tomlinson and his team are celebrating two decades at the helm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub had been struggling for some time in the very early noughties, while its close neighbour the Waterwitch just a couple of hundred meters down Lancaster Canal had been winning national acclaim.

Tim came with the simple plan – to serve the best local real ales, a great fresh home cooked pub meal and served with a welcoming smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he says today: “My belief is that if you do the simple things really well people will come back.”

Tim Tomlinson behind the bar at The White Cross in Lancaster, which he took over in October 2004.

And it seems to have worked.

The White Cross is set on the peaceful canalside tow path just five minutes’ stroll from the centre of Lancaster.

The building is a former chemical warehouse for the Storeys cotton mill and when the complex was renovated it was converted into a pub restaurant by Bass Taverns.

Opening in 1987 with a silver service restaurant and open plan lounge area it was one of the first in the city to move away from the traditional two room small lounge and snug design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The White Cross in Lancaster.

The name for the White Cross was originally owned by the hotel which is now the Toll House Inn, but in the days of much stricter licensing laws you couldn’t just open a new pub, so the licence was transferred to the new site.

The original historic stone white cross was a place to give thanks upon arriving safely on your journey to Lancaster.

Its location can be seen on the first map of Lancaster by Thomas Speed in 1607, approximately where KFC is now.

The White Cross is now an established and popular dining and drinking venue within the active Lancaster hospitality sector, especially in summer when the tow path can have up to 300 people sat enjoying the sun.

But it wasn’t always so busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I took it over trade was very, very low,” Tim said. “We quickly built a small, but loyal customer base and were able to expand and improve our drinks range and menu.

"Within three years we had grown trade 10 fold and have been building on that ever since.

"The cornerstone of what we want to be is a proper pub, but with a relaxed and welcoming environment that is appealing to all ages and backgrounds, whether it be ladies who lunch, old gents meeting for their monthly catch-up, a family birthday celebration meal or a young craft beer aficionado trying the latest IPA.

"The important thing is that at The White Cross, everyone feels welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim, who is originally from the Ribble Valley, worked in the steel industry until his mid 30s, but after helping out his brother who ran a successful pub and brewery in Cumbria he decided he wanted to give the pub trade a try.

He now also owns and runs Merchants 1688 on Castle Hill and the Stonewell Tap on Lower Church Street, as well as helping to organise the annual music festival and chairing the city’s Pubwatch meetings.

“I don’t know if I expected to be here 20 years on when I walked into the pub in October 2004,” he said, “but I have never had any regrets or thoughts of moving on and still hope to be here for some time to come, just as long as the customers still like our beers, wines, menu and of course the amazing friendly staff.”