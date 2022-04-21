£500k cash boost for two Morecambe holiday parks

£140m is being spent nationwide, and the investment in Morecambe will go towards new accommodation – with 16 upgraded caravans being introduced to replace existing fleet – and installing park-wide wifi capability, which will further improve the guest experience in 2022.

Parkdean Resorts operates two holiday parks overlooking Morecambe, in some of the area’s most stunning locations.

Between them, Ocean Edge in Heysham and Regent Bay in Morecambe, welcomed more than 46,000 visitors last year, and with advance bookings at record levels, the award-winning company expects even more holidaymakers for 2022.

Regent Bay Holiday Park Adventure Play Area.

The parks employ almost 240 people in peak season, and are now hiring for seasonal and full-time roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

The investment comes off the back of a record year of customer feedback scores for the industry-leading holiday park operator, and demonstrates Parkdean’s commitment to continued improvement.

Tens of thousands of customers provided feedback throughout the year, with scores in Quarter 4 2021 peaking across Facebook (4.2 out of 5), Google (4.1), and Tripadvisor (4.0), showing just how happy holidaymakers have been with their visits.

The feedback also included record scores for value for money and activities, while 83 per cent of people who visited Parkdean in 2021 said they would be likely to book again.

Ocean Edge Holiday Park Amusement Arcades.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for the Morecambe area. By investing in our parks, we’re not only improving the guest experience, we’re also ensuring that holidaymakers keep coming back year after year, spending money in local shops, attractions, pubs and restaurants, and supporting the communities that rely so heavily on tourism.

"2021 was a huge year for staycations, and our teams will continue to go above and beyond to deliver phenomenal service to our guests, making sure that 2022 is even better.”

Nationwide, the £140m investment includes more than 850 new caravans and lodges, new developments at 16 parks, and hundreds of refreshed and upgraded chalets and lodges with a brand new look.

"Thirteen parks have received new pitches and developments in 2022, offering a rare opportunity to become a proud holiday home owner in some of Parkdean Resorts’ most exclusive settings. £6m has also been spent on connectivity projects, meaning that employee wifi has now been installed at 65 parks, with direct-to-van wifi to be available in 50 parks by the end of the year.”

Last year, Parkdean Resorts created 2,000 jobs. More than 375 trainees joined on the Government’s Kickstart scheme, with 550 more trainees to be recruited this year and given the chance to launch a new career at one of Parkdean’s 66 parks across the UK.