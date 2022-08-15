£15m Heysham Business Park expansion plans submitted to Lancaster City Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heysham Business Park lies within the Heysham Gateway regeneration area, which is identified by the council for major economic investment through its adopted Local Plan.

The 18 hectare employment park is on part of the Heysham Aviation Fuel Works site, which fuelled the air force during World War Two.

Over the last 20 years it became largely dilapidated and underutilised and a focus for extensive fly tipping and antisocial behaviour.

However, in 2021 the business park was purchased by AMA FIC Ltd, part of Crown Oil Ltd, which has invested significantly to clear all the illegally tipped waste and is now seeking to deliver new high quality employment space at the site, closely aligned with the council’s ambitions to see focused employment growth in the area

The first phase of works included waste removal, refurbishment of several existing units, creation of secure compounds, security improvements and lighting on site.

The next phase of works will deliver four new employment units and a new gatehouse, which will significantly improve the appearance of the site entrance and to kickstart further investment in the park.

P4 Planning is advising AMA FIC Ltd on the planning strategy to bring forward a coordinated approach to the wider site’s redevelopment, which is strategically located close to Heysham’s port and power station.

The submitted planning application represents the next step in the strategy to secure consent to carry out major redevelopment, improve security and enhance the appearance of the site.

If approved, this will bring the amount of employment space at Heysham Business Park to 301,390 sq ft.

P4 estimates that Crown Oil’s proposals will have a gross development value of more than £30m when factoring in the refurbished units as well as the new builds.

Ward councillor Andrew Gardiner said: "The Heysham Gateway area holds significant opportunities for huge inward investment, jobs and economic growth.

"The work already undertaken at Heysham Business Park to clean up the site demonstrates the new landowners’ commitment, and this latest application for new employment space represents a fantastic opportunity to bring investment to the area. We hope it will become a catalyst for further regeneration in the area.”

Bill Davidson, managing director at P4 Planning, said: “AMA FIC has acquired this dilapidated employment site and through their energy and investment, is giving it a new lease of life, which is a pragmatic way to deliver economic growth and presents significant environmental benefits.