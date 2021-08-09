£10k Lancaster-made dining table among furniture to sell at auction

Kevin Kendal, valuer and auctioneer at 1818 Auctioneers.

Four pieces of furniture, from a house on the Lancashire border, made well over their estimates at an online auction, proving that quality antiques remain highly sought after.

All dating from the 19th century and coming from a family home, a dining table sold for £10,800, a Georgian burr wood bureau fetched £3,650, a drum table went for £1,100 and a near pair of bookcases made £680.

A delighted Kevin Kendal from 1818 Auctioneers says well-made items, with lots of quality details, continue to do well at auction - proof he says of the point that ‘brown’ furniture does sell well at auction.

A 14ft family dining table, made by a Lancaster firm, sold for £10,800 at 1818 Auctioneers.

“And, in the case of the 14ft dining room table,” continues Kevin, “it sold well because it was made by very good English furniture makers – working in Lancaster and Preston – Lodge and Co.

“The quality of their work and attention to detail matched that of the better-known Lancaster furniture makers, Gillows, who set up shop about 100 years earlier. I expect the mahogany for this table also came into Lancaster via the port.

“The vendor, who wishes to remain anonymous, remembers the table being fully extended and looking fabulous, and that includes a great leg detail. They are inset into the table so no one would have the problem of knocking knees with a table leg."