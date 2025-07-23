Property firm appoints Associate Director to Manchester office

Bradley Hall- the North East’s largest full-service property firm- has announced the appointment of Charlotte Williams to its Manchester office as part of its national expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte, who has joined Bradley Hall as an Associate Director, will support the firm’s clients in Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire, focusing on growing its commercial property agency and valuation and lease advisory services in the area.

Charlotte previously worked in several valuation roles at an international property firm and at the Valuation Office Agency and has joined Bradley Hall during a time of significant growth for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Williams commented on her appointment: “I’m delighted to have joined Bradley Hall’s Manchester office as Associate Director at such an exciting time in the firm’s growth.

Charlotte Williams

“My focus will be on expanding our presence across Manchester and the North West, while delivering expert support to clients with their commercial property and valuation needs.

“Manchester is a dynamic city, full of opportunity and ongoing development, making it a fantastic place to live, work, and do business.

“The team has been incredibly welcoming, and I’m looking forward to helping strengthen and grow Bradley Hall’s services across the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte will be supported by a network of staff, with the firm recently welcoming its 74th team member and opening its 10th office- Bradley Hall Birmingham earlier this year. It launched its new Auctions service earlier this year and recently announced that it valued over £1billion worth of residential and commercial property last year, supporting clients from across the UK.

Richard Rafique, Managing Director of the firm’s Commercial operation, commented on Charlotte’s role: “It has been a pleasure to welcome Charlotte to drive our services forward across Manchester and the North West.

“Charlotte joins us with a wealth of valuation experience and will focus on providing valuation services to our lender panels and private clients across the North West.

“This is a really exciting time for us as we expand our presence in the region and offer even more clients our range of services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Hall was founded 37 years ago and provides a wide range of services to clients across a network of 10 offices, including Commercial Agency, Mortgages, Valuations, Building Surveying, Auctions, Estate Agency, Property Management, Residential Lettings, Land & Development, Planning and New Homes.

For more information on Bradley Hall, or to contact Charlotte, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk