Stores in Lancashire including Lancaster are among a select number in which customers can use Primark’s new Click + Collect service to avoid the queue and head straight to the till.

After browsing Primark.com and checking out online, customers will be invited to collect their order from a dedicated Click + Collect desk on their nominated day.

Once in-store, customers can browse before heading to the desk to collect their order and also pay for any other items they’ve picked up in store at the same time, meaning they can skip the main queue.

The trial brings together an extensive range of Primark kids’ products, with customers able to shop up to 2,000 items across baby, kids and decorative nursery products and toys, with hundreds of new items and ranges exclusive to Click + Collect.

This includes kids partywear, Christmas jumpers and plenty of Christmas gift ideas such as larger nursery decor and toys.

Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £15 minimum order value and no delivery charge.

Customers unable to take advantage of the Click + Collect trial can still save time by visiting the new Primark website and using the stock-checker to check product availability before heading into store.

To view the Primark stores included in the trial and to sign up for updates, customers can visit here

