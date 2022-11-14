Today, Monday, Primark announced the trial service, allowing shoppers to make a purchase on the website before heading to their local store to collect it.

The trial is in 25 stores across the north west, Yorkshire and north Wales, and is for children's toys, clothing and the nursery range only.

According to the BBC, the Primark website crashed within hours of the launch due to unprecedented demand.

Primark in Lancaster is one of five stores in Lancashire to take part in the trial.

Paul Marchant, Primark chief executive, said: “It’s a very proud moment to see Click + Collect go live. This trial showcases the very best that Primark has to offer across kidswear, combining much more choice, great style and incredible value.

“We’re big fans of the high street and we believe passionately that a thriving local shopping area benefits everyone in the community.

"Our approach to online is all about supporting and complementing our stores, which will always be at the heart of our business.

“The trial offers the convenience of browsing and shopping from the comfort of your home, while also providing customers living near one our smaller stores as big a range as on offer in a much larger store.

"Everyone, no matter their local store, will get access to lots of exclusive new products.”

Which stores are taking part in Lancashire?

Blackburn - The Mall Blackburn, 20 Cobden Court, Ewood, BB1 7JG

Blackpool - Houndshill Shopping Centre, 50-70 Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Burnley - Charter Walk Shopping Centre, 6 Curzon Street, BB11 1BB

Lancaster - 18 Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF