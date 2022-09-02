Preview of Lancaster's Highest Point Festival 2023 to be showcased at North Lancs Expo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running alongside the North Lancs Expo, the team behind Lancaster’s Highest Point will bring a taste of what to expect at the festival next year.

The Expo is free to attend for all visitors and has free parking, and sees businesses and visitors collide on a platform to showcase the north Lancashire region and business community within.

The business showcase has exhibitors, stands and talks, and brings stakeholders in the region together for a day of connection.

Lancaster's Highest Point Festival 2023 will be showcased at the North Lancs Expo later this month.

Celebrating 125 years of supporting businesses across north Lancashire in 2022, Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce host the North Lancs Expo in partnership with Lancaster City Council and Lancaster & Morecambe College, who are hosting the event on Friday September 30.

Vicky Lofthouse, chief executive officer of Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Chamber team and I are so excited for the Expo and the fourth one looks set to be the best yet.

"With so many businesses, the future workforce and now Highest Point, all in one place, it is going to be phenomenal.”

Get involved now by visiting https://lancaster-chamber.org.uk/expo

The North Lancs Expo has been held in September 2017, 2018 and 2019, previously as a two-day event and in the past held at Lancaster Brewery.