Preston based HiveRisk takes ‘Excellence in Customer Service’ at the Signature Awards London 2025
HiveRisk were also finalists in the Excellence in Legal Innovation category with founder Kate Burt being nominated for Business Woman of the Year.
The award recognises HiveRisk’s outstanding commitment to client care, and long-term partnership building across the risk management and legal sector.
“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award,” said Kate Burt, Founder and CEO of HiveRisk.
“Delivering for our clients has always been our focus. They trust us, and come back to us year-on-year so it’s wonderful to see that dedication recognised in the industry.”
The Signature Awards took place at London’s glittering Hilton Hotel on Park Lane and featured an insightful keynote speech from billionaire Hotelier magnate, Surinder Arora about his journey from baggage handler to his Arora Group now bidding on the Heathrow expansion.
This year's event was partnered with Variety, the Children’s Charity GB and helped spotlight the crucial work they’re doing to improve the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.
HiveRisk’s win reinforces its reputation as one of the UK’s most trusted partners in risk management, Kate added: “We’re known for our technical expertise and industry knowledge, but our clients know that we understand the business realities, too.
“It’s been an exciting year for us; we've got a growing national and international footprint and work sole-practitioners to U.K top 10 law-firms.
"Can't wait to see what's next, and hope to be at next year's event."