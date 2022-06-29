Preston bakery supplies firm undergoes group amalgamation and streamlining

BAKO has completed a process that sees the operations of its regional divisions consolidated into one to better reflect the company’s national footprint.

It’s subsidiaries in Preston at the Roman Way Industrial Estate, Durham and Wimbledon will now operate under a single national entity, BAKO Limited, while operational systems will also be consolidated to streamline and boost efficiency of operations across the entire UK. No jobs will be lost.

Established over fifty years, BAKO distributes bakery products to customers across the UK with a multi-temperature fleet of more than 70 vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BAKO Ltd left to right, Ed Branch General Manager BAKO Wimbledon, Ian York Managing Director BAKO Preston, Mike Tully Group CEO, Paul Long Managing Director BAKO Durham

It provides independent bakers and caterers with a wide range of ingredients and finished products from quality suppliers, as well as its own BAKO Select branded range.

Michael Tully remains as Group CEO and Ian York as managing director of BAKO Preston.

Paul Long remains as managing director of BAKO Durham, and Ed Branch as general manager of BAKO Wimbledon.

Bako has completed an amalgamation process

Mr Tully said: “The unification of our three regional trading subsidiaries under a single national brand marks a new era for BAKO, increasing our ability to serve the entire country with completely joined-up processes that will provide an even better service for our customers.

“The coming together of BAKO across the country will also help further increase the buying power of our national group and the collective benefits of BAKO membership for independent bakers and purveyors of quality baked goods throughout the UK.