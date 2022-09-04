Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Plus has been awarded additional CityFibre contracts for full fibre rollouts in Preston and Blackpool following its recent work in Bradford and Halifax.

CityFibre said it is investing a combined £90m in Blackpool and Preston. This work is part of a major investment programme CityFibre is undertaking, to reach up to eight million premises with its full fibre broadband network and works are currently under way in more than 60 locations across the UK.

CityFibre is investing a combined £90m in Blackpool and Preston with the installation being carried out by Network Plus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobilisation is currently taking place and Network Plus said its teams will play a vital role in building the network. Network Plus will be undertaking a range of activities including a mixture of below ground construction and ducting of fibre cables, as well as installing poles for the aerial fibre network.

This work will also create a range of local job opportunities from graduate quantity surveyors to fibre supervisor and delivery manager.

Dan Holland, chief executive of Network Plus said: “We are pleased to be expanding our work with CityFibre to two additional cities, playing an integral role in the rollout of full fibre in Lancashire. Thanks to our team’s

work over the coming months and years, residents, communities and businesses in Preston and Blackpool will have access to the fastest, most reliable connectivity available.”