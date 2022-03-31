Prestigious honour for Lancaster statistician

Prof Paul Fearnhead will receive a ‘Guy Medal in Silver’ from the Royal Statistical Society for his outstanding contributions to statistics.

The Guy medals are named after the British medical statistician, William Augustus Guy, and the Silver and Bronze medals are awarded annually.

The Royal Statistical Society has announced Prof Fearnhead will be awarded the medal for his contributions in areas of statistics known as ‘Bayesian computational statistics’, ‘changepoint methods’, population genetics and inference for ‘continuous-time stochastic processes’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prof Paul Fearnhead.

He has read four landmark papers to the society that have established exciting avenues of research in computational statistics, and his work has had impact across a range of applications including informing health policy in New Zealand, monitoring critical digital infrastructure and is used in procedures to test space suits.

Prof Fearnhead will join recipients of other honours from the Royal Statistical Society at a ceremony during the society’s annual conference in September where he will receive his award.

Prof Sylvia Richardson, RSS president and chair of the Honours Committee, said: “This year’s honours recipients are brilliant examples of the contributions that individual statisticians can make both to the discipline and society more generally. On behalf of the Honours Committee, I am delighted to give my warmest congratulations to them all.”