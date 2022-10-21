The fellowship will further Dr Lin’s collaboration with Lancaster University spin out company LiNa Energy Ltd.

The LiNa cell technology is a radical re-engineering of sodium metal chloride chemistry to dramatically enhance the energy and power density of battery technologies whilst maintaining existing high safety standards. Sustainable and safe battery technologies such as the LiNa cell that utilises a solid state electrolyte have the potential to transform the energy storage and transport sectors, which will be vital to achieving net zero targets.

His research programme will develop a new technique using a relatively unexplored portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, terahertz radiation, to non-destructively inspect the structural properties of these innovative batteries.

Dr Hungyen Lin.

Dr Lin said: “I am honoured to have been awarded a Royal Academy of Engineering Industrial Fellowship. This award will allow me to apply an emerging sensing technique to battery manufacturing to enhance product quality while reducing waste, and accelerating progress towards global net zero.”

The Royal Academy of Engineering Industrial Fellowships scheme enables mid-career academics and industrialists to undertake a collaborative research project in either an industrial or academic environment.

The scheme aims to strengthen the strategic relationship between industry and academia by providing an opportunity to establish or enhance collaborative research.