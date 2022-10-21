The new store, at 20 Royalty Mall, opens on Saturday November 12 at 9am, just a few yards from the existing store it replaces.

At nearly 10,000 square feet, the new unit has given Poundland the opportunity to provide Morecambe shoppers with a brand new store designed to offer the widest range of items possible at prices to help offset the impact of higher inflation.

It will employ 21 full and part-time colleagues, including seven new recruits to provide the best possible service to customers.

The new store, previously occupied by Home Bargains, is in a prime location in the Arndale, in the heart of the town centre.

The investment by Poundland marks a vote of confidence in Morecambe town centre and the Arndale Centre which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

It will have more space for everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks that shoppers love, as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges, plus a pick’n’mix selection, so customers can do more of their shopping in one trip.

The new Arndale store will also include a section dedicated to Poundland’s PEP&CO clothing for the whole family.

Following a period of remarkable growth, the PEP&CO brand has become one of the top 20 clothing retailers in the UK by volume in just seven years since its launch.

As well as womenswear, menswear and kidswear, it features PEP&CO Home items from the latest 2022 ranges including storage options, faux plants, ornaments, photo frames and bathroom accessories.

Poundland’s director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “Morecambe is a great location for us and the move gives us the opportunity to open a store that shows Poundland at its best.

