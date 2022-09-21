Potential developers are now being sought for former Frontierland theme park in Morecambe

The council bought the site, which has been derelict since closing as a theme park more than 20 years ago, in 2021 after a number of failed redevelopment attempts by the private sector.

It is now asking interested parties to submit proposals for how the site could be redeveloped.

Coun Tricia Heath, cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said: “The Frontierland site is a key site for the renaissance of Morecambe and finding a solution for it is one of the council’s key priorities.

Aerial view of the Frontierland site (outlined in red).

“We are keen to ensure that we examine all the available options so we can make a fully informed decision.

"Through this expression of interest process we will be able determine the level of interest in the site, which for the right developer represents an amazing opportunity.

“This is very much the first stage on what promises to be an exciting journey of developing proposals which will benefit the local community and returning the site to productive use after so many years of dereliction.”

Interested parties can find information at https://procontract.due-north.com/Login. The opportunity reference is DN633253.

Ahead of any formal proposals coming forward, the council has appointed contractors to make the site safe and secure and to re-level the land. The work is expected to take around a month.