Post Office confirms Morecambe branch will remain in current premises under new franchise

Morecambe Post Office is to remain in its current premises.

An official statement from the Post Office, released yesterday, says the service will continue to be run from its Victoria Street premises but under a new franchise.

“The branch will soon be operated by an independent franchise retail partner, ZCO Ltd (ZCO), from the current premises, offering the same wide range of services, and extended opening on Tuesday mornings,” the statement says.

"We are finalising our plans, and we anticipate this change will happen by September 2025.”

Post Office Limited recently announced, as part of its commitment to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, it is moving to a fully franchised network by the autumn.

More than 99% of the Post Office network is already operated via franchise and run by carefully selected retail partners.

"We are confident this will create a long-term, sustainable future for post offices in communities across the UK including Morecambe branch,” the Post Office statement continued.

“We will display posters in the branch to inform customers and provide a further update in branch to confirm the date of this change.”

It had been feared that Morecambe was among a selection of post offices that might be closed completely or moved to new premises.

Morecambe Post Office is currently open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am until 5.30pm, Tuesday 9.30am until 5.30pm and Saturday 9am until 12.30pm.

Under the new franchise it will also open from 9am on Tuesdays.

The same range of services and serving positions will still be available, and access arrangements will remain the same.

The official information letter from the Post Office (dated 28 May 2025) can be viewed online at https://www.postofficeviews.co.uk/national-consultation-team/morecambe-la4-4aa-004418/