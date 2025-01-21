Popular pub with two-bed flat available to lease in Lancaster city centre

The lease is currently available on The Crafty Scholar in Church Street.

Centrally located in Lancaster, surrounded by bars, cafes, shops and Vue cinema, the property is recently refurbished with modern and stylish interiors, spread over two floors.

The ground floor has a large open plan bar and dining area with seating for in excess of 100, along with a raised dance floor and DJ booth.

The first floor can be incorporated into the whole venue or be utilised as a separate function space with its own bar.

There is a well-equipped catering kitchen.

On the top floor, private living accommodation is provided by a two bedroom managers flat with lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Outside is a small seating area.

The Crafty Scholar is known for its sports coverage, a great party destination for students and the perfect venue to host a function.

The open plan layout creates a great dining space for shoppers to stop and grab a bite to eat, for families and friends to gather or football fans to immerse themselves in the game.

There is potential for the right operator to significantly grow the business and build upon its reputation as being one of Lancaster's best venues for sport, food and music.

A targeted marketing strategy that combines local promotions, social media engagement, and events that appeal to locals and the student market will be key to its success.

The potential business turnover is around £1.3m.

The turnover tenancy agreement is being offered by Stonegate group under their Pub Partners Division.

Instead of a fixed monthly rent, the new leaseholders would pay a base rent (£100,000 per annum) plus a turnover rent of 4.5% of the net turnover.

Further information can be obtained from https://www.fleurets.com/properties/nw-524480/leasehold-pubs-to-let/crafty-scholar-lancaster-lancashire

Viewings are by appointment. Contact Fleurets 0161 683 5445 or [email protected].

Interested parties should confirm their interest by emailing [email protected] and providing the following information:

- Experience in the trade

- Financial means to proceed

- Ability to complete any letting within typically a two month period