Popular North Yorkshire pub goes up for sale as landlord plans to set sail overseas

A North Yorkshire pub near Lancaster has gone up for sale with an asking price of £275,000.

The Sundial Inn, in Low Bentham, has been brought to market by Christie & Co.

Current owner, Sean Chew has taken the decision to sell the pub to pursue other opportunities overseas.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to be landlord of a great pub in such a beautiful location over the last three years.

“We have enjoyed the friendliness and support of the local community and will depart with very fond memories.”

The pub comprises an open plan bar, separate dining area and a beer garden, as well as a two bedroom owner’s accommodation.

It has a reputation for offering quality beers, fresh and locally sourced food, and a busy entertainment schedule.

The pub is located between of the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Sam Ashton, Business Agent at Christie & Co is handling the sale.

He said: “The current operator has made a difficult decision to depart, however new prospective operators have the opportunity to build on the established success of the business, enhance the customer base or further develop the restaurant.

“The freehold could be purchased with vacant possession as an investment purchase, by creating a new lease with new tenant landlords.”

Christie & Co is seeking an asking price of £275,000 for the freehold interest of The Sundial Inn.