Popular Morecambe town centre pub to hold reopening party after facelift

One of Morecambe town centre's oldest pubs is to hold a grand reopening event following a major refurbishment.

The Chieftain, in Pedder Street, will show off its new look at a party on Friday November 29, after closing for a refurbishment on November 4.

According to their Facebook page, the reopening will include music from Mark McKenna and Fuse, and DJ Kev.

Singer Mark is due first on stage from 4pm until 6pm, folliowed by DJ Kev, who will be blasting the beats from 6pm until 8pm.

Next up, Fuse will take the reins from 8pm until 10pm, before DJ Kev caps off the night by making a grand return to the decks from 10pm until late.