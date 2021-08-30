Popular Morecambe restaurant to relocate to Lancaster

The Secret Bistro is moving to Sun Street in Lancaster.

The Secret Bistro, which is based above The Palatine, on the corner of Queen Street and Marine Road Central, serves modern British/French cuisine.

And it is now to relocate to a new location in Lancaster city centre, where they will be adding to their services with a new bar.

Owners Gavin and Bernie said on Facebook: "It is with great pleasure that Gavin and Bernie announce that we will be moving The Secret Bistro to its very own premises in Lancaster, in partnership.

"We have been incredibly lucky in finding the perfect location to show off Gavin's amazing food and Bernie's rather quirky service and hosting - at The Sun Street Cafe.

"We have both worked within the industry for many, many years and have dreamed of having our own place - and what better time to take the leap of faith and seize a wonderful opportunity?

"We've got a fantastic team behind us and intend to carry on serving the best in fine Anglo-French cuisine with the addition of our own bar and maybe a cheeky cocktail menu.

"We have closed our books from mid-September to allow for us to move and work one the new premises. More information will be announced soon with regards to an opening date.

"Until then, it is still business as usual at The Palatine! So come and join us whilst we're in Morecambe!

"We would like to extend the biggest appreciation to Bru of The Palatine. Without the opportunity of him allowing us to trade above his bar, The Secret Bistro wouldn't have found its step up to lead to such a massive adventure.

"We are super excited to reveal The Secret Bistro on Sun Street in Lancaster.

"Thank you all! Gavin & Bernie."