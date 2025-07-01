Popular Lancaster venue to mark its second birthday in style

July 27 marks a truly special occasion as Bier & Twist celebrates its second birthday in style – and what a celebration it will be!

From the moment guests arrive they guarantee the atmosphere will be buzzing with excitement, warmth and the unmistakeable scent of great food in the air.

Over the past two years, Bier & Twist has built a well-earned reputation for outstanding food, exceptional service, and a welcoming environment.

Celebrating their second birthday over the weekend of July 26 and 27 with all their customers will be a fitting tribute to everything the team has achieved.

Bier & Twist is beautifully decorated with live music on a Friday and Saturday setting the tone, with guests who are treated to a vibrant experience full of laughter, flavour and truly special moments.

Their new summer menu launched in May and features some of the restaurant’s significant dishes like Salt & Pepper Steak Fries and Fish and Chips, alongside limited edition specials such as Sticky Asian Seabass and Smoked Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber Stacks which showcase creative flair.

Every dish that leaves the kitchen is a reminder of the talent and passion that drives the team behind the scenes.

It isn’t just all about the food, though. Bier & Twist have an extensive selection of drinks, including fine wines, craft ales, classic cocktails and premium spirits.

A lively atmosphere is enhanced by regular live music performances, creating the perfect setting for a night out.

Whether relaxing or celebrating, there is something for every taste and occasion.

The staff at Bier & Twist have a clear connection between the staff and their loyal, regular community of drinkers and diners.

Familiar faces fill the room – customers who have supported them from day one when they first opened on Church Street – and new guests always received a very warm welcome.

The past two years have been a true reflection of how far Bier & Twist has come and the exciting future still ahead. Here is to continued success, more delicious dishes, and many more birthdays to come.

Congratulations to all the team – you have created something truly special!