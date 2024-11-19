Popular Lancaster city centre pub bids to stop holiday flats plans amid noise complaint fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert some empty offices in Lancaster city centre into holiday flats have raised concerns with the owners of a nearby pub.

A planning application has been submitted to Lancaster City Council for 60 Market Street, 2/2A China Street and Castle Chambers, to change from ground/first/second floor retail and office space to five holiday let apartments.

But The Pub in China Street – which was backed by thousands of people when it fought against a flats development last year – fears the scheme could affect its future.

The venue is popular for hosting regular live music events and there are fears that complaints about noise could lead to restrictions being imposed.

They said on Facebook: “We’re concerned this could threaten our ability to continue hosting live music.

"If you value live music, please submit a quick objection via Lancaster City Council Planning Portal. Your voice can make a difference in showing just how much the venue means to our community."

Around 250 people have already responded to the application to share their concerns.

Last year, the council approved planning permission for 4 China Street, next door to The Pub, to be converted into flats, despite a campaign by The Pub and almost 1,800 public objections – including Lancaster rock band Massive Wagons and city duo The Lovely Eggs.

The new application is to create five holiday apartments (three one- bed and two two-bed) and would be serviced by a team which already operates similar accommodation close by.

"China Street and the corner to Market Street are considered strong gateways to the city and the building is considered ‘positive’ as part of the conservation area,” a report to the council says.

"The impact to the conservation area would be minimal and certainly less than significant.

"The use as high quality holiday lets will also ensure the long-term sustainable usage of the building and its maintenance.

"The reuse of the building as holiday apartments will provide much needed visitor accommodation in a central location within a characterful building. This is an appropriate reuse of the building whose occupants will support the local economy and adjacent cultural and entertainment venues."

A noise assessment says: "Previously the local authority was concerned about the effect of road traffic, ‘people noise’ and ‘music noise’ affecting future residents at Market Street.

"Predictions based on the available information for the proposed building indicate that appropriate internal noise levels can be achieved by fitting the windows of habitable rooms with appropriate glazing and roof/ceiling construction where appropriate. So that windows can remain largely closed, a powered ventilation system should be provided.

"Rapid or purge ventilation will be provided via openable windows at the occupants’ discretion. As such, the internal daytime and night-time noise criteria may potentially be exceeded during rapid/purge ventilation condition.

"The above recommendations are essentially the same package of measures as proposed for the property next door with the exception of the glazing specification for the rear façade which is slightly lower given the lower noise levels encountered."

The full application can be found on the Lancaster City Council website, reference number 24/01106/FUL.