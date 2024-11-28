Popular holiday park firm based near Lancaster in running for prestigious business award

A leading holiday park company is in the running to pick up a prestigious Family Business of the Year award.

The Holgates Family Group, which owns 10 parks around Cumbria and Lancashire, is a finalist in the Family Business of the Year category of the In Cumbria Business Awards.

The Family Business of the Year category is judged on how the family business ethos runs through a company, its success, sustainability, longevity and positive impact on community and local economy.

Holgates Holiday Parks was established in 1956 when Billy and Miriam Holgate signed the lease on their first caravan park in Silverdale.

By the 1960s the Silverdale park had grown to include 200 pitches – quadrupling the park’s original capacity.

It was a sign of bigger things to come and three generations on the Holgate family now has 10 parks in some of the most beautiful locations across Lancashire and Cumbria. The company celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2021.

Michael Holgate from Holgates Holiday Parks said: “It’s a great honour to be nominated as a finalist in the Family Business of the Year category of such a prestigious set of awards. Even making the shortlist is a big achievement when you look at the strength and quality of other businesses shortlisted.

“Whatever the outcome we can be deeply proud of all the work that has been put in to make sure the business goes from strength to strength.

"We believe that Billy and Miriam would be proud to see how their dream business has thrived and continues to give owners and visitors wonderful holiday experiences in some of the country’s most glorious locations.”

The In Cumbria Business Awards 2024 take place this Friday, November 29, at Dalston Hall Hotel near Carlisle.