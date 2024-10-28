Popular health shop grows from humble beginnings on Lancaster Market to trade across the UK

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 11:04 BST
Your Health Store at 52 North Road in Lancaster has been supporting the people of Lancaster and the surrounding area for more than 17 years.

Current owners Kate and Ernie acquired the business just as Covid started – great timing! – but as it happens it proved to be a sound investment.

What started as a stall on Lancaster Market has now expanded into a well-loved and supported local business, with the introduction of a website the small shop in Lancaster is now supplying customers nationally.

Twelve months ago, Kate and Ernie felt they had outgrown their premises at 52 North Road, but, unable to find premises within the city centre to support the shop and rapidly increasing demands of an online business, they found a unit on Lune Industrial Estate.

Your Health Store in Lancaster.

They now provide online distribution on all their brands across the UK.

The shop still remains at North Road and the well-trained staff support the local community by providing help and advice across a wide range of top brand vitamins and supplements by manufacturers such as Viridian, Solgar, Natures Aid, Higher Nature, Optibac, AVogel, Lamberts and Pharma Nord, to name but a few.

The skin care range has increased significantly during 2024 with products by manufacturers such as Moo Goo, Weleda and Alteya.

Eco-friendly refillable products are a growing household essential and a full section of Miniml laundry, cleaning and self-care paraben and sulphate-free products are available – you will certainly save money by refilling your own bottles.

Also stocked are a wide range of essential oils and associated aromatherapy favourites.

And not forgetting the formidable wall of tea, with more than 100 to choose from.

Acupuncture treatments are available in one of the upstairs therapy rooms with Stillpoint Acupuncture.

As the festive period approaches, organic tea advent calendars and festive tea gifts has increased year on year with favourites from Pukka, Yogi and English Tea Shop, supported by Montezuma and Monty Bojangles organic chocolate advent calendars.

Following the introduction of Booja Booja in 2023, this year sees an increased range of Booja Booja chocolates from grab bags and gifting boxes to suit everyone.

