Popular family-run Chinese restaurant on the market in Lancaster as owners retire after 28 years

Fortune Star in Dalton Square is a thriving city centre venue which opened in April 1994, but after 28 years the popular restaurant has been placed on the market.

The commercial property is being advertised by Fisher Wrathall Commercial with a guide price of £400,000.

They describe it as “a busy city centre restaurant with many years’ trading bringing an excellent reputation travelling far and wide.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortune Star in Lancaster. Photo: Fisher Wrathall

The sale includes the fully-equipped restaurant with a reception lounge and bar at the front. It has a large restaurant and a good sized kitchen at the back.

As well as the restaurant, the sale includes a spacious flat above over two floors which has its own private entrance to the rear.

It is in need of some refurbishment, but has scope for various uses subject to any necessary planning permission.

Viewing the property is strictly by appointment only with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

Inside Fortune Star. Photo: Fisher Wrathall

Inside Fortune Star. Photo: Fisher Wrathall