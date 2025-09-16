Popular calendar shop to make return to Lancaster in time for Christmas shopping
Calendar Club UK returns to Lancaster next month in time for Christmas shopping.
The store will be offering its usual wide range of calendars, diaries, planners, stationery and more from a currently empty unit in Marketgate.
OST Outlet trainer shop opened in the unit between M&S and the new Bonmarche last December, but it closed just months later.
Calendar Club will now take the space on a temporary basis through the festive season.
It is due to arrive in early October, and remain until the new year.