Popular calendar shop to make return to Lancaster in time for Christmas shopping

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 15:33 BST
Calendar Club will open in the former OST Outlet unit in Marketgate.placeholder image
Calendar Club will open in the former OST Outlet unit in Marketgate.
Calendar Club UK returns to Lancaster next month in time for Christmas shopping.

The store will be offering its usual wide range of calendars, diaries, planners, stationery and more from a currently empty unit in Marketgate.

OST Outlet trainer shop opened in the unit between M&S and the new Bonmarche last December, but it closed just months later.

Calendar Club will now take the space on a temporary basis through the festive season.

It is due to arrive in early October, and remain until the new year.

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice