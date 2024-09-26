Café Edelweiss has been trading for many years in Ashtrees Way, which is off Market Street on the walk through to the rear of Booths supermarket.

This is an ideal town centre location and a great position for this type of business.

The popular café currently only trades four days per week for ease of working and to remain just under the VAT threshold.

There is scope therefore for more hours to be worked to generate a greater turnover.

Café Edelweiss has the added benefit of outside space with a pavement licence for extra table covers, weather permitting.

The accommodation includes the café area itself with 20 table covers, tall cake display fridge, wooden flooring and electric wall heater.

The kitchen offers a good range of equipment including coffee machine, hob, buffalo flat plates, Bosch microwave, under counter freezers, under counter glazed cool fridge, extractor, sink unit, fitted shelving, wall cupboard and worktop, water boiler and a new dishwasher on lease.

There is a toilet and store area, and one reserved car parking space.

Café Edelweiss is for sale as a going concern for offers in the region of £45,000.

Contact Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN. Call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]