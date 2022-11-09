Winter Wonderbar opens on November 11.

Winter Wonderbar LA1 opens at 50 Market Street on Friday November 11.

The family-run business is owned by the people behind Smashed Preston and All Hopes No Promises, also in Preston.

And after the festive season, Winter Wonderbar will close to be turned into Smashed Lancaster, continuing the burger bar theme of its Preston counterpart.

The owners say they are “combining businesses together to give you burgers, craft beer, crazy cocktails and chilled vibes”.

“We will be opening through the festive season, shut, then our main business will open In January/February,” the family has confirmed on social media.

"It’s been such hard work the last few months trying to open, so instead of staying shut thought a winter pop-up bar to cheer us, the kids and all of Lancaster up.