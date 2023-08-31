News you can trust since 1837
Police launch appeal after cash is stolen from Lancaster village cafe

Police are investigating a burglary at a cafe in Arnside.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:49 BST
Can you help with the enquiries?
Can you help with the enquiries?

During the incident, which took place at the Arnside Beach Hut between 6pm on August 25 and 8am on August 26, cash was taken.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything can contact PC 3406 Lee at Kendal Police Station quoting reference number 55 of 26 August 2023.

You can call via 101. You can also report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.