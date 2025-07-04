Police issue CCTV appeal after Lancaster fast food restaurant is broken into
Lancaster Area Police want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a burglary.
Between the late hours of Monday May 26 and the early morning hours of Tuesday May 27, police were called to reports of a burglary at Bürgshake, St Leonard's Gate.
Whilst they have been making enquiries since this was reported to them, police are now in a position to ask for your help.
£1,740 worth of items and money were stolen including money from the till, an iPad, and a digital menu screen.
If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, have any footage or any information that could help, call 101 quoting log 314 of 27th May.