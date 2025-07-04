Police issue CCTV appeal after Lancaster fast food restaurant is broken into

Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Area Police want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a burglary.

Between the late hours of Monday May 26 and the early morning hours of Tuesday May 27, police were called to reports of a burglary at Bürgshake, St Leonard's Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst they have been making enquiries since this was reported to them, police are now in a position to ask for your help.

£1,740 worth of items and money were stolen including money from the till, an iPad, and a digital menu screen.

If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, have any footage or any information that could help, call 101 quoting log 314 of 27th May.