Police issue CCTV appeal after Lancaster fast food restaurant is broken into

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Lancaster Area Police want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a burglary.

Between the late hours of Monday May 26 and the early morning hours of Tuesday May 27, police were called to reports of a burglary at Bürgshake, St Leonard's Gate.

Whilst they have been making enquiries since this was reported to them, police are now in a position to ask for your help.

£1,740 worth of items and money were stolen including money from the till, an iPad, and a digital menu screen.

If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, have any footage or any information that could help, call 101 quoting log 314 of 27th May.

