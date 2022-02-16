PlayStation and Eden Project join forces to highlight the wonder of wildflower habitats in Morecambe

To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West computer game this week, PlayStation is partnering with the Eden Project, home of the National Wildflower Centre, to highlight the importance of the UK’s crucial wildflower habitats.

With an estimated loss of 97 per cent of wildflower meadows in England and Wales since the 1930s, the National Wildflower Centre is combining conservation, creativity and colour to create new and vibrant wildflower habitats in underused spaces across the UK.

Drawing on the immense beauty of the natural world portrayed in Horizon Forbidden West, the partnership will see the creation of a 12-acre wildflower habitat in Morecambe, which will be sown in March.

How the new wildflower habitat could look.

The habitat will be spread across sites in and around the town, located at sites including Sunny Slopes in Heysham, one of the main gateways on to the promenade, as well as West End Gardens and Happy Mount Park.

This new habitat will be developed to support local wildlife, aid biodiversity, and connect the local community to the natural world.

Morecambe has been chosen because it is due to be home to Eden Project North, a new attraction designed to reimagine the British seaside resort for the 21st century and showcase the incredible life and rhythms of Morecambe Bay.

Eden Project North was granted planning permission last month and is due to open in 2024.

To launch the partnership, PlayStation and the Eden Project have lit up the iconic Eden Project Biomes in Cornwall, as a representation of Aloy’s Shieldwing that features in Horizon Forbidden West.

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said: “We are delighted to be working with PlayStation to create new wildflower habitats in Morecambe.

"In supporting these new nature spaces this project further underlines our commitment to the town and our desire to make a lasting transformation to the residents of Morecambe and the place they live.”

Part of the Eden Project, the National Wildflower Centre (NWC) uses wildflowers to bring biodiversity, delight and colour into the lives of communities across the UK.

From hedges, fields, and woodlands to roundabouts, housing estates, churchyards and cemeteries, the centre wants everyone to experience the glory of wildflowers.

Projects combine conservation, creativity and colour to make new wildflower habitats that support wildlife and connect people to the natural world.

To find out more about National Wildflower Centre go online here.The sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West is an action adventure game developed by Guerrilla and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

Launching on February 18 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Horizon Forbidden West picks up the story of Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats.