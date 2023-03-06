385 Heysham Road is currently a detached, two bedroom bungalow on a corner plot in Heysham.

S Graham Architects, commissioned on behalf of applicant Helen Griffin and agent Siobhain Graham, say the property is in an ideal location, sitting in a dominant position in this part of Heysham, set back and elevated from the road level.

A strip of mixed use outlets are directly opposite, including a library, pub and a variety of retail shops.

How Heysham Vets could look.

The applicant wants to convert and extend the existing dwelling to a veterinary practice, Heysham Vets. This would be linked to the established Lancaster Vets, based in Bowerham Road, Lancaster.

The demand for small animal veterinary services has grown significantly over recent years, with this set to increase in future forecasts.

There are approximately 29,750 people needing a veterinary service provider within the Morecambe and Heysham area.

It is estimated that one veterinary surgeon can provide care for 1,000 pets. Currenty there are three clinics within Morecambe employing a total of nine vets.

Veterinary services in Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

On this basis, these practices cover around 9,000 pets, thereby leaving a deficit of 20,750 pet owners.

At present there are no veterinary services within the Heysham area.

Lancaster Vets currently has 938 clients from the Morecambe and Heysham area already travelling through to use this practice. Heysham Vets sets out to fill the much needed gap for the local clients and their pets.

The practice would invest in people and training, providing employment for one veterinary surgeon and three nurses/ support staff.

The proposed opening hours for Heysham Vets would be Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 6.30pm, and closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

The existing property would be used as the front of house for the practice, with reception, accessible WC, waiting and consulting rooms. The attic space would be converted to an office space and staff room.