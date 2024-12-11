Plans unveiled for future of former NatWest bank in Morecambe

Plans have been submitted to the city council for the former NatWest bank in Morecambe to be turned into commercial units.

The bank, in Marine Road Central, closed in February and the premises was put up for auction.

NatWest cited a decline in usage, and the bank was among several closures across the UK.

Now, applicants want to convert the building into two self-contained commercial units.

The former NatWest in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

The disused cash machine on the outside of the building would be removed as part of the plans.

New doors and windows would be put in place, as well as improvements to the ramp for better accessibility.

The application also involves internal reconfiguration of the ground floor to sub-divide the space into two separate units.

"The aim of the proposal is to enhance the building’s visual appearance and functionality while respecting its historic significance,” a statement in the council report says.

"The alterations are intended to improve both the streetscape and the commercial accommodation on offer, contributing positively to the regeneration of the central promenade area and supporting the ongoing efforts to enhance its vitality.

"The removal of the ATM machine, which currently detracts from the building’s appearance, and the introduction of new, well-proportioned doors, will help restore a more balanced and historically appropriate façade."